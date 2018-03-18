In a major relief, veteran actor Jeetendra has acquired the decision of Himachal Pradesh high court in his favour as it has stopped the proceeding of further probe into the sexual assault case registered by his cousin. The woman claimed to be sexually assaulted by Jeetendra in a hotel room when she was 18-year-old.

Lately, veteran actor Jeetendra was charged with molesting his cousin, who claimed that she was taken to a hotel room in the year 1971, in Shimla and was sexually assaulted by Jeetendra when he was in an intoxicated state. However, as per latest reports, in a matter of relief, the Himachal Pradesh high court has stayed proceedings in the case against veteran actor. The complainant claimed that she was 18-year-old at the time. As per reports in a leading daily, the case was filed under Section 354 of the IPC that entails the maximum sentence of two-year jail.

The high court scheduled the matter for hearing on May 23. Jeetendra, who had challenged the FIR registered against him and left no stone unturned to prove his innocence and sought to overturn the FIR. Meanwhile, Jeetendra had claimed that the police have registered the case without evidence or doing any proper preliminary investigation. While hearing the petition, Justice Ajay Mohan Goel stayed further investigations on this matter. According to Jeetendra’s council, all allegations were conspired to malign actor’s image.

Jeetendra’s council had earlier stated, “Foremost my client specifically and categorically denies any such incident. Besides even otherwise such baseless, ridiculous and fabricated claims cannot be entertained by any Court of law or the law enforcement agencies after a span of almost 50 years. The Statute has provided a justice delivery system through the Courts, and the Limitation Act 1963 was specifically enacted to ensure that all genuine complaints are made within a maximum time limit of three years so that a proper investigation is carried out and timely justice is delivered.” The veteran actor further stated that the law does not give any rights or liberties to any person to make fabricated claims against any man publicly defaming him with a hidden personal agenda.

