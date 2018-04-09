High Jack is an upcoming comedy film which features Sumeet Vyas, Sonnalli Sehgal, Mantra, Sarthak Kakar, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Bangia, Priyanshu Painyuli and Adhaar Khurana and is India’s first stoner comedy. In the recent video shared on social media, which features Baba Rockesh aka Sumeet Vyas sharing some funny yet logical lessons about life relating life to the game of cricket.

India’s first ever stoner comedy, High Jack, which stars Sumeet Vyas, Sonnalli Sehgal, Mantra, Sarthak Kakar, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Bangia, Priyanshu Painyuli and Adhaar Khurana, is all set to hit the theatres on World Stoner Day. The trailer of the film, which was launched earlier this month, is being loved by the audience especially the young ones as it offers a fresh and unique concept. The much-awaited film has already generated a lot of curiosity among viewers as the storyline is very interesting and is expected to break the stereotypes in Bollywood.

High Jack, produced by Phantom Films, showcases Sumeet Vyas as an aspiring DJ and also shows us his funny side as Baba Rockesh. In the recent video shared on social media, which features Baba Rockesh aka Sumeet Vyas sharing some funny yet logical lessons about life relating life to the game of cricket. In the video, Sumeet Vyas is seen talking, “Om….Namaskaram friends, Today I want to talk about Life, Life is fun, Life is like cricket when you score, you win, so keep scoring and keep winning”.

Quirky side of @vyas_sumeet as Baba Rockesh REVEALED#highjack In cinema 20th April 2018! pic.twitter.com/0xqeUGR3Uu — India Forums (@indiaforums) April 6, 2018

Speaking about the film, Sumeet had earlier said, “More than the platform the content gives me more satisfaction. More than the medium, the story has to be attractive. This film has fantastic ensemble. This is a hilarious, wacky story” The actor had revealed that he took notes from popular Indian DJ Nucleya to prepare for the role of a DJ. High Jack is directed by Akarsh Khurana is slated to release on April 20, 2018.

