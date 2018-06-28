Nawabzaade High Rated Gabru Song: Punjabi singing sensation Guru Randhawa's much-awaited video song High Rated Gabru featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor has been released. The film marks the directorial debut of Jayesh Pradhan, who has choreographed for a number of Bollywood songs.

Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s much-awaited track High Rated Gabru which has been recreated by none other than Punjabi singing sensation Guru Randhawa, has finally been released. The song has been re-composed by Guru Randhawa who has been giving back to back hit number recently. The revised version of popular Punjabi song High Rated Gabru brings back Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor after a long gap in Remo D’Souza’s upcoming film Nawabzaade. The two have previously worked in dance film ABCD 2 in which they delivered their phenomenal dancing skills and now their latest track High Rated Gabru which has gone viral on social media all thanks to Varun and Shraddha’s sizzling chemistry, sexy dance moves and Guru Randhawa’s catchy music.

The beats, the catchy music and the iconic lyrics are the main reason why High Rated Gabru is an all-time favourite song. The film, Nawabzaade, also features Dharmesh Yelande, Punit J Pathak and Raghav Juyal who have previously worked with Varun and Shraddha in ABCD 2 which was also directed by Remo D’Souza only.

Although Varun and Shraddha will not be playing any role in the film, they are only a part of the film for this special track by Guru Randhawa.

The latest video of High Rated Gabru from Nawabzaade has been receiving positive reviews from fans. However, since it’s just the beginning, the fate of the song entirely depends on fans.

Varun Dhawan was last seen in romantic drama October and will also be seen in YRF’s Sui Dhaaga opposite Anushka Sharma. He will also be seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Kalank which also stars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Rannbhoomi which is slated to release in 2020.

