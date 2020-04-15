Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are one of the most talked couples of Bigg Boss season 13 as they have grabbed the maximum attention of the audience. Check their photoshoot from fitlook.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are one of the most talked couples of Bigg Boss season 13 as they have grabbed the maximum attention of the audience. Recently Asim Riaz has shared a photoshoot from the fit look on his Instagram page. He shared the throwback picture from his last shoot. Indeed the couple looked stunning in the photos.

They have grabbed the attention in no time. Asim Riaz came to the show with very little popular and people did not know much about him. But the actor successfully turned himself as a known personality now. Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla have emerged out as the most iconic duo to but later the friendships fall apart and Asim got Himanshi as a savage. But Himanshi could not help him for a long period of time.

She got eliminated within a few weeks. But in the defined time Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz started feeling for each other but Himanshi did not unveil anything. Asim Riaz told him his feelings but Himanshi did not accept it as she was already in a relationship. Later, she came out of the house and got some misunderstanding with her partner and she broke up. After that, she came into the show as Asim’s connection.

There Asim shared his feelings again and after taking some time Himanshi Khurana accepted the proposal. After coming off the show they give the best example of them being in love. They shared quality time with each other and worked in projects as well.

