Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana has opened up about her journey in the show and compared it to hostel life.

Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana spent a brief time in Bigg Boss 13 but it was surely worthwhile. During her stay, Himanshi found some great friends in Shefali Zariwala and Hindustani Bhau and the love of her life in Asim Riaz. Despite multiple ups and downs, it was a memorable journey for her, which she recalls till today. In a recent interview with a news portal, Himanshi has compared her Bigg Boss 13 to a hostel life and it is beyond adorable.

Himanshi Khurana revealed that she was in Bigg Boss 13 for five weeks with other wild card entries like Hindustani Bhau. They stayed inside the house as if they were in a hostel. They all became very emotionally attached to each other. There were no phones. It felt like their parents have sent them to a boarding school in the mountains. These are her memories from her memories from the show.

The actress also revealed that they used to play films like Kho Kho and Chinese Whisper in their free time. Although they never met each other before, they became really close inside the house. Asim, Shefali, Bhau, Vishal and her, they all spent a really good time.

Also Read: Shama Sikander opens up about her wedding plans with James Milliron, says she was all set to zero in on a date when the pandemic hit

Also Read: Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta to star in Badshah’s upcoming song titled Toxic, see first poster

On the professional front, Himanshi Khurana is on a spree to deliver foot-tapping songs to her fans. Ever since coming out of the Bigg Boss 13, she has featured in songs like Ohdi Shreaam, Kalla Sohna Nai and O Jaanwale.

Also Read: Veteran actor Mumtaz slams rumours of her death, says she’s still around

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App