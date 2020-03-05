Though, Asim Riaz failed to win Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 13 and ended his journey by becoming the first runner up, he is among those contestants who have been offered maximum projects after the show got ended. Initially, he introduced himself as a model from Jammu but today, he enjoys a major fan base and has made his own name in the industry.

Whether it is turning showstopper or announcing his music albums with Bollywood actors, Asim Riaz has no doubt made headlines for his back to back developments and projects. Currently, Asim Riaz is busy shooting for a music video titled as Mere Angne Ne 2 with Jacqueline Fernandez. As the name suggests it is a Holi song and from a long time, the lead pair is seen teasing their fans with BTS photos and videos.

Now, when Asim Riaz is so much excited for this project how can his beloved Himanshi Khurana be far from encouraging him for his deeds. Recently, Himanshi Khurana shared a fan post on Twitter which was a BTS video of Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez and captioned it with heart emoji’s.

Not just this, Asim Riaz some days back also shared a poster of the first music album with Himanshi Khurana and also announced its released date. The song will be sung by Neha Kakkar and will be out on March 18, 2020.

