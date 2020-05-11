From lovey-dovey photos, TikTok videos to their first collaboration project, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana leave no chance of entertaining their fans. Recently, Himanshi Khurana shared some cute romantic videos on TikTok with beau Asim Riaz. In one of the videos, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are seen hooked in each other’s eyes, holding each other tight and seem to be from their magazine shoot.
In the video, Himanshi Khurana is seen dressed in a white gown and is looking not less than a princess. Further, Asim Riaz is also seen complimenting her in a black suit. Reports also reveal that the duo is also approached by the makers of Nach Baliye season 10 to participate as contestants.
On the work front, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana also appeared in their first music video Kalla Sohna Nai sung by Neha Kakkar. The song has garnered 59 million views on YouTube and is among the top hit Punjabi songs.
