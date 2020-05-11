Himanshi Khurana TikTok videos: Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz are among the most loved couple of the industry. Both the celebrities met on Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss season 13 and confessed about their love on national television. Though their relationship was not less than a rollercoaster ride, the two left no stone unturned to support each other in every thick and thin. Even after the show got over, both of them still share the same bond and continue to paint the town red by sharing adorable photos on social media.

From lovey-dovey photos, TikTok videos to their first collaboration project, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana leave no chance of entertaining their fans. Recently, Himanshi Khurana shared some cute romantic videos on TikTok with beau Asim Riaz. In one of the videos, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are seen hooked in each other’s eyes, holding each other tight and seem to be from their magazine shoot.

In the video, Himanshi Khurana is seen dressed in a white gown and is looking not less than a princess. Further, Asim Riaz is also seen complimenting her in a black suit. Reports also reveal that the duo is also approached by the makers of Nach Baliye season 10 to participate as contestants.