Himanshi Khurana is a very famous Punjabi actress and model. She was born in Kiratpur Sahib, Punjab. Himanshi Khurana has got extremly beautiful grey colour eyes. She Started her career in acting after she won several beauty pageant in Punjab. The very hot and beautiful Himanshi Khurana won the tittle of “Miss Ludhiana” in 2011 AD. After she won the pageant, she went to Delhi pursue her acting career . Himanshi Khurana got success in modelling when she started to get national and international modelling offer in many famous brand like cosmetic brand like Mac , and Pepsi, Nestle, Gitanjali etc. She then entered into the Punjabi movie name” Sadda Haq”, Leather Life and 2 Bol. Himanshi Khurana got popular in the Punjabi Music industry after appearing in Hardy Sandhu’s music video “Soch Na Sake”.After being featured in the music video she became the most favourite model for Punjabi music videos.
She got featured in plenty of videos including the leading Punjabi singers like Jassi Gill, Permish Verma etc. Her alluring beauty has made her an Instagram sensation with over 1 million followers. Her beautiful hot photos get massive likes and comments. Her beauty doesn’t limits to North India only, she has acted in several south Indian movies as well. Her fans keeps on following her all latest music videos and photos. The music video in which she acts gets over 20 millions views in just matter of few days. She is a style Diva. Himanshi Khurana looks incredibly beautiful in traditional Punjabi as outfit as well as can glams in the sexy western outfit.
Himanshi Khurana keeping it simple yet hot
Himanshi Khurana following the new trend, wearing bow hairband as a style statement
Himanshi Khurana slaying in her blond curly hair
Himanshi khurana giving us the winter fashion goals in the flurry jacket
Himanshi Khurana love for birds will make you adore her
Himanshi Khurana is looking damn sexy in her black gown
Beautiful Himanshi Khurana flaunting in this gown will make your dream of Cinderella ball dress
Himanshi Khurana seductive look in black lace gown
Sexy Himanshi Khurana looks alluring in cold shoulder dress
Himanshi Khurana incredibly beautiful eyes will make you speechless
Himanshi Khurana is taking fashion of the traditional look to the next level
Himanshi Khurana sizzling hot in her sleeveless lace dress
Himanshi Khurana glows up in her mesmerizing beauty
Himanshi Khurana elegant pose in the lavish silky gown
Sexy Himanshi Khurana flaunting her curve in backless black shining dress