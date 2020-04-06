Himanshi Khurana commented on Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's non-stop fans. The Punjabi singer said she doesn't want the number of fans she is absolutely happy with the quality of fans she has.

Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaz Gill’s conspiracy become a highlight during Bigg Boss season 13. They have already been into the serious fight and Himanshi’s entry into the show brings the controversy back on televisions. Shehnaz Gill’s fans and Sidharth Shukla’s fans are still not ready to accept the ending of the show and re-telecasting of the show reminds them all about Sidnaz love. But many actors got irritated of this Sidnaz tag and said that if it is not important for Sidharth Shukla then this unnecessary tag must end now.

Arjun Bijlani, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and others have also said the same. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill undoubtedly get many fans after the show. To this continuous trends on Twitter, Himanshi Khurana also reacted to it. Himanshi Khurana said that she does not believe in quantity she wants quality fans. Amid lockdown Himashi Khurana and Asim Riaz has been chosen for the cover page of fit look magazine. Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaaz Gill cleared everything before they come out of the show and taken a pledge to forget the harsh memories. Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurana have parted their ways after but here we see them having cold war again.

Whereas, Sidharth Shukla who is now paired with Shehnaaz Gill have big issues with Asim Riaz. Asim Riaz got paired with Himanshi Khurana. So it will be interesting to see if the war will take new angles out of the Bigg Boss house. Well, Shehnaz Gill did not respond on Himanshi Khurana’s comment for more updates stay tuned.

