Himanshi Khurana shared a picture on her Instagram flaunting her diamond on her ring finger. She put on the Instagram story and it seemed that she was trying to give a signal of wedding bells on her. The fans were judging if she got engaged to her partner Asim Riaz and started asking questions. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana fans were dying to know if they are going to get married soon or they got engaged. Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz are dating each other after Bigg Boss 13.

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz have met in the most controversial reality show Bigg Boss season 13 where they fell in love with each other, later in the show they also confessed each other about their feelings. Although Himanshi was not the part of the show for a long time she came back as the connection to Asim Riaz. When she earlier entered the show she was committed to somebody else and was not ready to get mingle with Asim but when she came back she got over her relation from the other guy.

Himanshi Khurana then said yes to Asim Riaz, initially, she said that she needs some time to understand if she really felt for him or it is just a rebound. Then Himanshi Khurana came to the conclusion in front of Salman Khan she admitted her love for Asim Riaz. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khuaran were also paired in a music video and also featured in a magazine cover before lockdown.

