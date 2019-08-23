Himesh Reshammiya fulfilled his promise and seems to record with Kolkata's viral sensation, Ranu Mondal. Have a look at this sensational video.

Himesh Reshammiya recently posted a video on his Instagram, in the video, he is seen with the lady whose video goes viral, the lady named Ranu Mondal will now be seen in the playback singing of Himesh Reshammiya’s upcoming song Teri Meri Kahani. The song is from Himesh’s film Happy Hardy and Heer. The actor, singer Himesh Reshammiya will be seen in the lead role of the film and will be the lead playback singer of the film.

The singing video of this lady goes viral in early days on Lata Mangeshkar’s Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai. After the video goes viral the lady called in Superstar Singer, there she showed her talent to Himesh Reshammiya and other Judges including Alka Yagnik and Javed Ali. Everybody likes her voice and appreciated her. During the show, Himesh Reshammiya promised her to make a track with her. Himesh Reshammiya fulfilled his commitment to the lady and shared the video of creating a song with her.

The singer who has judged many shows and sung many hit songs share the video on his Instagram account and wrote, that he is recording Teri Meri Kahani a new song from his upcoming film Happy Hardy and Heer, he said that he is recording with very talented Ranu Mondal. He called his voice a divine voice. He added that all the dreams of the lady come true if somebody has the courage to pursue them, a positive attitude can really make dreams come true. He thanked the lady for the support and love.

Himesh Reshammiya always wins the heart with his helping nature to talented people especially the needy once. It is not the first time he did that he helped so many young talents to reach their endeavors. Watch the video of sensational Ranu Mondal alongside superstar Himesh Reshammiya.

