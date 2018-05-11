Music composer Himesh Reshammiya got married to his longtime girlfriend, Sonia Kapoor. They were living together for a few years now. Reports claim that Himesh and Sonia shared their wedding vows on the terrace of the composer’s apartment and the mehendi ceremony happened two days ago and a reception party will be held today evening.

Bollywood is on a wedding spree as right after Sonam Kapoor got hitched to Anand Ahuja, it was Neha Dhupia who announced her wedding with actor Angad Bedi and now another surprise wedding has taken place. Is is being said that Bollywood singer Himesh Reshammiya got married to his longtime girlfriend, Sonia Kapoor. They were living together for a few years now. According to media speculations, the actor-singer Himesh got married to longtime girlfriend Sonia Kapoor in a secret ceremony. Looks like it is the season of love and weddings in Bollywood as back to back three celebrity weddings took place in this year.

Himesh got hitched to actress Sonia Kapoor earlier this week and he is all set to throw a grand wedding party for his friends tonight, according to latest media reports. The popular singer was earlier married to Komal Reshammiya for 22 years and they also have a son named Swayam.

Reports claim that Himesh and Sonia shared their wedding vows on the terrace of the composer’s apartment and the mehendi ceremony happened two days ago and a reception party will be held today evening. This is the third Bollywood wedding in 2018.

While Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8, Neha Dhupia married her best friend and actor Angad Bedi in a private and low-key wedding on May 10. Neha got hitched to Angad in a private affair in Delhi and announced the news with the world on social media. “Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @Imangadbedi,” she tweeted.

The news of Himesh getting hitched to Sonia has not been confirmed yet as the couple is yet to comment on the same. However, if at all they have got hitched, we wish them a happy married life!

