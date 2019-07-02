Himesh Reshammiya meets with an accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Singer and composer Himesh Reshammiya met with a car accident on earlier this morning. As per reports, he escaped unhurt but his driver is in critical condition.

Himesh Reshammiya meets with an accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Director, singer and music composer Himesh Reshammiya met with an accident earlier this morning at the Pune- Mumbai expressway.

The mishap took place on the expressway earlier this morning and as per sources the singer and actor Himesh Reshammiya escaped unhurt but the driver Ram Ranjan, who hails from Biharis in a critical condition and has been admitted in the hospital. The investigation on the matter is still underway.

As per reports, Reshammiya said that he was not in the car and his driver has inured his foot and is currently in hospital. He was hit by a car when they had stopped to use the washroom. His car has been damaged from the back side. Furthermore, to explain the situation where he said that the driver Ram Ranjan is his dad’s drover not is. I am absolutely fine and nothing has gone wrong.

Some of his films are- Aap Ka Surroor, Karzzzz, Radio, Kajraare, Damadamm!, A is killed, Khiladi 786, A new Love ishtory, The xpose, Tera Surroor. And on the work front, he will be next seen in Jatt Butt Juliet, Main Jahaan Rahoon, The Xpose returns.

Take a look at some of his songs here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App