It’s the season of love and weddings in Bollywood as after Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor got married to her long-time beau Anand Ahuja and followed by her wedding was Neha Dhupia’s wedding with actor Angad Bedi. After these two pleasant surprises, it is now music composer Himesh Reshammiya who tied the knot with his live-in girlfriend Sonia Kapoor in a private ceremony. We heard the news on Friday and were excited to see the pictures from their surprise wedding. It was a private ceremony at his residence in the presence of close friends and family. His son from his first marriage, Swaym, also attended the ceremony.

Himesh Reshammiya shared the adorable photos from his big day on his Facebook account. “Togetherness is bliss!” the singer captioned the pictures. The pictures show how the couple is madly in love with each other. According to reports, Himesh and Sonia have been together for over ten years now. It was in June 2017 that Himesh got officially divorced from Komal, his first wife of 22 years.

Sharing the news of his wedding, Himesh told Mid-Day on Friday, “The marriage ceremony will be held at my home tonight. We plan to throw a party for our friends in the film fraternity later. Since tonight offers an auspicious mahurat, we decided to go ahead. It was a last-minute plan. The lagna time is 1.30 am. Considering the odd mahurat time, we haven’t invited any of our friends to the ceremony.”

In a statement, Himesh spoke about his former wife and said, “Sometimes in life, mutual respect becomes the most important and giving due respect to our relationship, Komal and I have amicably decided to part ways. There is no problem whatsoever with this decision among us and our family as every member respects it. Yet, Komal is and will always remain a part of our family and I will always be a part of her family.”

