Himesh Reshammiya’s First-Ever Garba Song ‘Jai Ambe Bol’ Is Out: Shreya Ghoshal, Ayushmann Khurrana And Sharvari Bring Navratri Vibes

Himesh Reshammiya has added a festive twist to Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya with his first-ever Garba composition, ‘Jai Ambe Bol’. The song features Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari and arrives just ahead of the Navratri season.

The track brings together Himesh’s music, Shreya Ghoshal’s vocals and lyrics by Mayur Puri. With colourful visuals and energetic Garba choreography, ‘Jai Ambe Bol’ shifts the film’s musical mood towards celebration after its romantic title track.

Himesh Reshammiya Creates His First-Ever Garba Composition

The biggest talking point around ‘Jai Ambe Bol’ is Himesh Reshammiya’s musical milestone. The composer has created a Garba song for the first time in his career. The track embraces the traditional festive energy of Garba while adding a Bollywood touch. Shreya Ghoshal’s vocals complement the upbeat composition, while Mayur Puri has penned the lyrics.

The song has arrived at an apt time, with Navratri beginning on October 11 this year. Its festive positioning makes it the second major musical release from Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

Ayushmann Khurrana And Sharvari Bring Garba Energy

The music video features Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari at the centre of a colourful Garba celebration. The two actors can be seen joining the festivities as the song builds around vibrant visuals, traditional dance and an energetic festive atmosphere. The sequence also gives audiences another glimpse of their pairing in Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

‘Jai Ambe Bol’ follows the film’s title track, which introduced Ayushmann and Sharvari’s characters and their family-oriented romantic world. The new song takes the mood from wedding celebrations to the larger festive atmosphere of Navratri.

Sooraj Barjatya And Himesh Reshammiya Reunite

‘Jai Ambe Bol’ also marks another collaboration between Sooraj Barjatya and Himesh Reshammiya. The composer previously worked with Barjatya on Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Their reunion for Yeh Prem Mol Liya brings together Barjatya’s family-entertainer style and Himesh’s music for a new generation.

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana as Prem, with Sharvari as the female lead. It is directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya and produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films.

When Will Yeh Prem Mol Liya Release?

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on November 27, 2026. With ‘Jai Ambe Bol’, the makers have added another festive layer to the film’s soundtrack while giving Himesh Reshammiya a new musical first.

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