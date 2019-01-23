Telly actor Hina Khan recently met Bollywood actor Aamir Khan at the screening of the latter's upcoming film Rubaru Roshni. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor took to her official Instagram account to share photos from the event. In the photos shared by Hina, the actors can be seen engaging in a conversation and enjoying each other's company. Sharing her review for the film, Hina stated that she felt awakened and elevated after watching the film.

Bollywood and the telly world are two aspects of the entertainment industry that keep the audience entertained throughout the year. As Bollywood actor Aamir Khan organised a special screening of his upcoming film Rubaru Roshni last night in Mumbai, the event saw who and whos of not just Bollywood but also leading telly actors. Overwhelmed by the film, Telly actor Hina Khan, who currently essays the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, took to her official Instagram account to share a series of photos from the event.

Engrossed in a conversation with the megastar, Hina looks humbled and overjoyed to be attending the premiere. Smiling ear to ear, Hina looks simply beautiful and stands out amid the crowd. Being the style influencer that she is, Hina opted for a white floral attire for the event. She completed her look with open hair and dewy makeup.

Talking about Rubaru Roshni, Hina has said that she felt awakened and elevated after watching the film and added that one cannot miss watching the film. Directed by Svati Chakravarty, Rubaru Roshni is slated to premiere on Star Plus on the occasion of Republic Day, i.e January 26, 2018, at 11 am.

Rose to fame with her stint in Star Plus’s hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina Khan also emerged as the first runner-up of reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. With more than 4 million followers on Instagram, the diva is no less than a social media sensation and keeps sharing her stunning photos that drive fans crazy.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More