No one can stop Hina Khan when it comes to fitness, amid lockdown the diva is still ongoing on her fitness regime, recently she posted a mirror selfie where she can be seen fully cheerful and energetic. Donning a hot pink sleeveless sports top paired up with printed black leggings, in the photo she can be seen holding a face mask which signifies that the diva is taking all the measures laid by the government.

Hina shared also shared her beauty regime where she was rubbing ice cubes all over her face. Talking about her quarantine, by going through her Instagram profile, she is religiously fasting in Ramadan, while on the other hand, she is also spending much time with her family.

The diva is also doing household chores–washing dishes, brooming floor, cooking and she even brought groceries for her family. Earlier this month she shared the technique on how to clean all the items brought from outside, she sanitized each product with hot water, Dettol and liquid soap.

Check the post:

In another video, she showcases the method to develop own DIY mask at home. More than 7.7 million people follow her on Instagram. She is also counted as one of the most influential personalities of India.

Talking about the current COVID-19 infected rate in India, on a daily basis, the numbers are multiplying rapidly and have now jumped to 56,342 with a death toll of 1,886. Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state with 14,541 cases with a death toll of 583.

