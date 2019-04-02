Television beauty who enjoys millions of fan following on social media, took to her official Instagram handle to share her alluring pictures in a two-piece white and blue coloured outfit. The photo which was posted just a few hours ago was praised and hearted by over 172k Instagram users.

Television beauty who is on a break from her busy schedule is having a gala time in the Maldives with her family. The stunning lady who is quite famous for her fashion sense, in seen flaunting her flat tummy in the latest Instagram post that the lady shared a few hours ago on her official handle. In a striped white and blue coloured two piece decked with buttons, Hina Khan chose a perfect white coloured shade and a yellow hair-band to compliment her look. With caption stating, breathe it all in, Love it all out, Hina Khan’s Maldives pictures have recieved over 172,157 likes on Instagram.

Yesterday, Hina Khan some adorable family pictures beside the sea. In the first two photos, you can see the entire posing for a picture in a swimsuit while the rest two photos have them having a gala time on the dining table. Not just that, in the caption she even expressed how happy and proud she is of her mother who dived for the first time. We all know, how fond Hina Khan is when it comes to her family. She is often seen going on an International trip with the families.

Take a look at the posts of Hina Khan that garnered over 172k likes within a few hours of its upload:

On the work front, Hina Khan will be seen as essaying the role of Komolika till April. The gorgeous television beauty who served as Akshara Singhania for over 7 years in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will be taking a break from the show in order to focus on prior commitments which she informed the makers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in advance before signing the contract. Besides Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Hina Khan will be making her Bollywood debut with Farida Jalal’s upcoming movie. Khan will be seen as essaying the role of veteran actress’ daughter in the movie which is yet to announce its title.

