Just after Eid celebration, TV actor Hina Khan is back with a powerful workout video, in which she is seen doing pushups, in order to burn calories she consumed after eating Biryani on Eid. Earlier the gorgeous actor gained limelight for her beautiful golden and green Eid outfit.

Just after Eid celebrations, TV actor Hina Khan is back to her fitness routine, and on Instagram, she shared a video of hers, in which she was seen doing push-ups, with a caption on it, ‘Ye Hai Biryani Ke Baad Ki Kahaani’. (This is the story after Biryani, No Day Off). Earlier the gorgeous actor came to light for her beautiful golden and green Eid outfit. The video shows that for Hina fitness is a lifestyle, it is a way of life.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor makes sure he does not miss her workouts, earlier she also hogged headlines for her great workout videos, in which she was seen in black and white attire. In the pictures, she beautifully flaunted toned abs.

The sizzling actor is going to be seen again in the reboot of Ekta Kapoor’s famous TV show Kasauti Zindagi Kay, in which she will play the role of Komolika. The show is going to air from September 10 this year.

Th diva was earlier trolled for posting hot her latest gym photos, in which she wore a white sports bra paired with black super hot leggins, and a black jacket.

Though her pictures gave massive fitness goals to some, others slammed her for sharing revealing pictures.

