Hina Khan airport diaries: Hina Khan sexy photos: The gorgeous lady who never misses an opportunity of making us all go gaga with her crazy looks, took to her official Instagram handle to share yet another sexy picture in the form of a collage. In an all black avatar, Hina Khan has once again upgraded the style quotient with her outfit of the day.

Hina Khan airport diaries: She is hot, she is sexy, she is beautiful, she is none other than our very own Akshara Singhania aka Hina Khan. The gorgeous lady who broke all records of YouTube for setting it on fire with her Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 promo, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with veteran actor Farida Jalal’s upcoming Hindi project. The stunning diva is not only gearing up for the movie but is also up with more surprises and treats for the fanbase.

Talking about her social media handle, Hina Khan barely skips an opportunity of making her fans go gaga with her sizzling photos. Be it sexy party ready pictures or selfies with beau Rocky Jaiswal, she is always high on hotness. Just a few minutes ago, Khan took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another uber-hot collage. Well, the Instagram post has already garnered over 16k hearts with fans praising her flawless beauty in the comment section. In an all-black outfit, Hina is seen wearing a high-neck with a denim jacket and treggings. Her Gucci sling bag and black long boots are simply complimenting the look. Let’s not miss those glares that are adding a flavour of beauty to her face. If you still haven’t seen this sexy picture of Hina Khan, take a look at it here:

Earlier this month, there were rumours of Hina Khan quitting the iconic show of Ekta Kapoor, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 in which she is seen as essaying the role of Komolika, the gorgeous vampire. Khan was recently noted saying that she is taking a break from the show as she needs to give time to her other projects.

In the meanwhile, take a look at the super hit Punjabi song of Hina Khan:

