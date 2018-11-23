Tv actor Hina Khan, who is currently essaying the iconic role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is back to charm the fans with her latest photos. In the photos shared by Hina Khan today i.e November 23 on her official Instagram account, the diva can be seen making a style statement at the airport. Donning a blue co-ord set with white sneakers, Hina Khan looks breathtaking in the photos.

With her stint in Star Plus’s hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara, Tv actor Hina Khan proved that she is one of the best actors in television industry and she is here to stay. However, it was her journey in Bigg Boss 11 that made her shine through as a style inspiration. As the diva continues to win hearts with the role of new-age Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, she is leaving no stone unturned to reflect her personal style on social media and make the fans go gaga over her.

As a pleasant surprise for her fans and followers, Hina Khan took to her official Instagram account on November 23 to share her latest photos. Donning a chequered blue crop top with matching pants and white sneakers, Hina is acing the airport look like no other. To complete the look, the diva has kept her makeup glowy yet minimal and is making a chic style statement with a pair of sunglasses. Needless to say, the television actor is giving her competitors a run for their money with her gorgeous avatar.

Received over 100K likes in just 2 hours, the photo is sweeping fans off their feet and leaving them spell-bound. In the comment section of the photo, the social media users cannot stop showering praises on her fabulous looks and amazing style.

Post emerging as the first runner-up of reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8 and Bigg Boss Season 11, Hina Khan has been roped in to essay the iconic role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. With this, she has also signed another project with Ekta Kapoor in which she will be seen in a positive character. However, the details of the project have been kept under wraps for the time being.

Have a look at Hina Khan’s other stunning photos:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More