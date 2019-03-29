Hina Khan, who is currently playing the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, is a stunner and keeps on grabbing the attention with her style game. Recently, the actor has shared some hot photos from the sets of her show. In the pictures, she is looking alluring dressed in a grey nightgown. The Internet sensation has a massive fan base and keeps updating them with her personal and professional upgrades.

Television actor Hina Khan is one of the most stylish actors in the industry. Starting from her hot onscreen avatar to her sizzling social media clicks, the actor keeps setting the Internet on fire with her style game. Not only this, the hottie is quite regular to her gym and is counted amongst the fittest actors of the industry. Recently, the actor has shared some of her gorgeous pictures from the sets of her ongoing show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In the photos, she is dressed in a grey nightgown, which is suiting her well. With subtle makeup and sensuous looks, the actor raises the temperature yet again.

Apart from her Television career, the hardworking actor is also spreading her hands in Bollywood and reports suggested that the hottie will feature in Vikram Bhatt’s next film. The director revealed that the diva is a mix of sensuality and class and will next feature in his film which will go floors in June. Revealing about the film, he further said that she will play the role of an editor of a fashion magazine.

Talking about her popularity, the hardworking actor transformed her image well from a bahu to a fashionista. Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss proved to be the turning point for the actor and just after the show ended she got an offer from Ekta Kapoor for her current show.

Some days back, the actor had sprained her neck and was very upset because she was not able to follow her gym routine due to her injury. After approximately two weeks she resumed back to the gym and is damn happy. Hina Khan is extremely foodie and believes to burn all her calories gained by the food in the gym. Talking about her future projects, the diva will soon wrap up her part in the daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 till May end and will commence with the shoot of her film in June.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More