Television queen and former Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan is not only ruling the television industry but has also become an Internet sensation. The diva, who is currently seen playing the role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 has been setting the Internet on fire with her sexy Instagram stories. Hina Khan has such a huge fan base on social media that she on Wednesday shared photos on her Instagram account due to public demand. In the photo, Hina Khan looks steamy hot as she poses for the camera in a stylish way.

Her sexy pout will make you go ooh la la! Her hot lip shade, those striking and beautiful eyes and her messy hairdo is just too hot to handle! Hina Khan is one of the most popular and one of the highest paid actresses in Indian television. She was last seen in controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the first runner-up in the show. Hina Khan has a major fan base across the country and became a household name after she played the lead role of Akshara in Star Plus’s long-run show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for a span of 8 years.

Hina Khan’s latest Instagram photos are winning the Internet and fans are going gaga over her striking expressions!

