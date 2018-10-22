Television hottie, Hina Khan never fails to amaze her fans with her alluring Instagram posts. Be it her glam chic looks or the desi attires, the diva rocks it all. Bagging a massive fan following on Instagram, Hina manages to hog headlines with every other photo of her. But this time, she treated her fans with not only her beautiful avatar also laso gave a sneak-peak of her love life.

Dazzling in the role of Komolika these days, Hina Khan is one of the biggest internet sensations who takes over the social media with every other photo of her. No matter how many guys go crazy for this sizzling beauty, she only has a heart for her love, Rocky Jaiswal and she is never afraid to show to it to the world. Hina Khan has always been uploading photos of her and beau Rocky together to flaunt their love and tell the world openly about their relationship but now, the couple is setting some major couple goals.

With her latest post on her social media account, the duo is looking so adorable that it will make you go aww!! Hina Khan took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her and Rokcy together, holding hands like crazy lovers.

While hopping Durga pandals together, the couple was spotted and captured lovingly holding hands and seeking blessing from Maa Durga. It is rightly said, a couple that prays together, stays together. No doubt, the twinkling eyes and blushing cheecks of Hina say the same story.

Donned in a beautiful pink outfit and matching jewellary, the desi girl is a bliss to look at. Rocky Jaiswal can be seen in an Indian attire too, wearing a white kurta-pyjama layered with a black Nehru jacket. The duo has even posed for a photo with their hands engtangled throughout. The love-birds made it wuite evident that are seeking for their togethrness this Durga Puja.

Here are some more glances of the adorable couple:

Hina Khan is currently playing Komolika in the reboot of the love saga Kasautii Zindagii Kay and is getting a lot of love for it. The sizzling thumke of her in the teaser made the fasn go gaga over it. The video gained almost double likes than the teaser that featured Shahrukh Khan.

