Television glam queen Hina Khan has been the talk of the town for the whole passing year. Hina’s participation in the reality show Bigg Boss shot her to fame and she even bagged her the role of the most sizzling villain Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The actor has been creating a buzz since always and now the news of her entering Bollywood is surfacing the internet.

While the stunning lady was stealing all the attention with her super-hot avatars already, the news of her pitching in a project with Vivan Bhathena is all over the internet. Hina Khan recently took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her reading a script where Vivan Bhathena was also present doing the same. Well, digging deep into it, media found out that they will be working on a short film together which will be directed by Sunil Subramani. In the photo, Hina Khan and Vivan Bhathena are reading the script of this short film only.

Hina Khan is said to be playing the role of a girl with a dual personality and she has even put on a different hairstyle for the new project. The shooting of the movie has started already and it is scheduled to release in the month of June.

