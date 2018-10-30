Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan has finally made an official entry as Komolika on Ekta Kapoor's new show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The audience was extremely excited to see Hina Khan's entry as Komolika on the show especially after the promo of her entry in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 was released.

Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan has finally made an official entry as Komolika on Ekta Kapoor’s new show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The audience was extremely excited to see Hina Khan’s entry as Komolika on the show especially after the promo of her entry in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 was released. The promo had raised a lot of curiosity among fans and now that she made the complete entry on last night’s episode, fans love Hina Khan as the new Komolika.

Although the role of Komolika in the original Kasautii Zindagii Kay was played by Urvashi Dholakia and many people were comparing Hina Khan’s style, acting and expressions with that of Urvashi on the original show, it seems like Hina Khan has lived up to the expectation of her millions of fans. As soon as the episode was aired on Star Plus last night in which Hina Khan made the entry as Komolika, social media site Twitter was filled with reactions and everyone seem to have loved Hina Khan as Komolika.

Many have also said that they will only watch Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 for Komolika. The show stars Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes in the lead roles and has been topping the TRP charts. Hina Khan’s sizzling entry had taken social media by storm as she definitely raised the hotness quotient with her sexy curves and stunning personality.

Her expressions, her outfit, and especially her walk is what is being loved by her fans across the country and many took to social media site Twitter to express their excitement after watching Hina Khan’s entry as Komolika on the Ekta Kapoor show. Here are some of the Twitter reactions after the episode having Komolika’s entry on the show was aired last night:

