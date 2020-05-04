Actresses Hina Khan and Shivangi Joshi extend their birthday wishes to Patiala Babes star Ashnoor Kaur. The duo shared an adorable throwback photo of Kaur. Check the post here--

Patiala Babes star Ashnoor Kaur on Monday rang in her 16th birthday. Though her birthday couldn’t be that grand due to coronavirus pandemic. But actress Hina Khan and Shivangi Joshi left no chance to pamper her through their latest post as a blessing.

Hina shared a throwback photo with Ashna along with a heartfelt note. The caption reads, Happy birthday sweetheart, need to click some fresh photos next time. God bless you. WhileShivangi Joshi posted an absorbable picture of Ashnoor and wrote: Baby girl, Happy Birthday. Well, that’s the most cutest way of extending their blessings.

Meanwhile, Ashnoor also shared the glimpses of her birthday celebration, where she can be seen celebrating with Corona fighter. Yes! It’s the news way the actress brought to salute the warrior and cut the cake with society watchmen and other helpers.

She captioned the photo and wrote: Celebrating her birthday with corona fighters somehow made her felt good. These people are working for all. Their smile on the face made up for all the restrictions.

With that, she also shared some photos of her birthday celebration at home. Where she can be seen smiling ear to ear while posing for the camera. In the photo, she can be seen donning a black dress and let her hair loose. Talking about his fans’ reaction, they flooded the comment section with love and birthday wishes. A user wrote: Wishing a lot of happiness and success ahead in her life. While another user wrote: Happy Birthday pretty girl, keep going.

