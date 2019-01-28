Television actor Hina Khan recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest video of Asian Wedding cover shoot. She is looking royal dressed in a bridal look. Her looks and attires are being praised on social media and is looking alluring in the shoot. Watch out the video here

The moment you talk about fashion, the only word that strikes your mind is Television queen Hina Khan. She masters the talent of gaining attention and slays it all with her trending attires and looks. Currently, the hardworking actor is winning millions of hearts on Television with her show Kasautii Zindagii Kay with Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes in a lead negative role. The Internet sensation makes the heads turn everytime she is seen in any event or show. Some days before Hina shared a photo wherein she is was dolled up as a bride for the magazine cover of Asian Wedding. Her look and attire were being praised by her fans a lot and it seems that the actor is also much excited about her first cover look. Recently, she shared the whole shoot of Asian Wedding for its Spring 2019.

The diva has about 4.3 million followers on Image-sharing platform Instagram and never misses a chance of astonishing her fans with her hot photos. In the video, she is looking royal, dressed like queen ruling her kingdom.

The actor mainly came into limelight after appearing in Bigg Boss. She expressed herself so well on the show that her Daughter in law image from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was transformed to an independent girl. Now she is winning hearts with her Komolika role and avatar. In Bigg Boss only, her fans came to know about her boyfriend Rocky, though the diva’s family was initially against her love life, later on, she somehow managed. Currently, the sensation has about 4.3 million followers on Instagram which proves the diva to be her fans favourite.

