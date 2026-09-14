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Home > Entertainment News > Hina Khan Backs Bigg Boss 20’s Qazi Touqeer, Says ‘May He Keep Making Kashmir Proud’; But THIS Is Her One Concern

Hina Khan Backs Bigg Boss 20’s Qazi Touqeer, Says ‘May He Keep Making Kashmir Proud’; But THIS Is Her One Concern

Hina Khan has praised Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer for winning over viewers without relying on constant fights or controversy. However, the actress also raised a concern about the way illness is sometimes portrayed as entertainment on the show.

Hina Khan Backs Bigg Boss 20’s Qazi Touqeer (Photo:X)
Hina Khan Backs Bigg Boss 20’s Qazi Touqeer (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 14:41 IST

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer has found an unexpected supporter outside the house. Actress Hina Khan, who shares Kashmiri roots with the singer, has praised his stint on the reality show, calling him a “rockstar” and saying she is genuinely happy to see him winning hearts again.

However, Hina’s message was not entirely praise. While she applauded Qazi’s approach to entertainment, she also flagged one aspect of his behaviour that she believes should be handled more carefully.

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Hina Khan Praises Qazi Touqeer For Winning Hearts Without Controversy

Taking to X on Sunday, Hina Khan wrote that she was “genuinely happy and proud” to see Qazi being celebrated again after years away from the spotlight. “As a fellow Kashmiri, I’m genuinely happy and proud to see Qazi winning hearts and once again being celebrated like a rockstar after all these years,” she wrote.

Hina also praised Qazi for proving that entertainment does not necessarily require frequent fights or controversy. She hoped he would continue entertaining viewers while retaining the positive spirit that has earned him appreciation inside the house.

What Did Hina Khan Say About Qazi Touqeer’s Portrayal Of Illness?

Hina, however, had one reservation. She said she disagreed with the way mental and physical illness can sometimes be portrayed as a source of entertainment. She nevertheless wished Qazi well and concluded her message by saying, “May he keep shining and continue making Kashmir proud.”

Her comments come after several clips of Qazi’s antics inside the Bigg Boss house have gone viral, including moments where his dramatic behaviour left fellow contestants concerned before he revealed that some of it was part of his act.

Arijit Singh Also Supports His Fame Gurukul Friend

Before Hina, Arijit Singh had publicly supported Qazi. The two go back to Fame Gurukul, the 2005 singing reality show that brought both singers into the spotlight. Arijit wrote on X, “I will have to watch Bigg Boss for the first time because apna rockstar Qazi hai udhar.” The post quickly drew attention, with their decades-old friendship becoming a major talking point.

Qazi won Fame Gurukul in 2005, defeating several contestants including Arijit. More than two decades later, he has returned to the spotlight through Bigg Boss 20, where his larger-than-life personality and unusual antics have made him one of the show’s early talking points.

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Hina Khan Backs Bigg Boss 20’s Qazi Touqeer, Says ‘May He Keep Making Kashmir Proud’; But THIS Is Her One Concern
Tags: bigg boss 20hina khanQazi Touqeer

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Hina Khan Backs Bigg Boss 20’s Qazi Touqeer, Says ‘May He Keep Making Kashmir Proud’; But THIS Is Her One Concern

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Hina Khan Backs Bigg Boss 20’s Qazi Touqeer, Says ‘May He Keep Making Kashmir Proud’; But THIS Is Her One Concern
Hina Khan Backs Bigg Boss 20’s Qazi Touqeer, Says ‘May He Keep Making Kashmir Proud’; But THIS Is Her One Concern
Hina Khan Backs Bigg Boss 20’s Qazi Touqeer, Says ‘May He Keep Making Kashmir Proud’; But THIS Is Her One Concern
Hina Khan Backs Bigg Boss 20’s Qazi Touqeer, Says ‘May He Keep Making Kashmir Proud’; But THIS Is Her One Concern
Hina Khan Backs Bigg Boss 20’s Qazi Touqeer, Says ‘May He Keep Making Kashmir Proud’; But THIS Is Her One Concern

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