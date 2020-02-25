Hina Khan couldn't control her emotions while getting bestowed with Television Star Of The Decade, she shared a glance of her carrying the award with a heartwarming caption.

Hina Khan went on a nostalgiac journey of her career after receiving the Television Star Of The Decade award. The diva has started her television career by playing the character of Akshara in the daily soap show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the show was broadcasted in 2009. She then garnered fame by showcasing her acting skills in the soap opera. She lasted in the show for eight years, till then she was in the limelight and was renowned for her character.

The beauty then decided to leave the show and wanted to concentrate on a different project to diversify her career. she then appeared as a contestant in the stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and became the first runner up by giving her level best in the show.

Hina Khan shared a glimpse of her happiness while having the Television Star Of The Decade trophy on her Instagram handle. She also wrote a caption that must have gladdened the heart of her fans. In the caption, she stated that her journey started with a single step, almost a decade ago, a challenge she took to move forward in her life, passing the prejudices, stereotypes and frowns. She also thanked Vikaas Kalantri for recognizing her.

Hina Khan has taken a big step in her career by stepping into the Bollywood with a psychological thriller film, Hacked. In the movie, the diva has proved herself that she can step into the shoe of any character by giving a marvelous performance. She also makes her fans slobber by her stunning hot Instagram images.

