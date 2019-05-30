Hina Khan is among the highest paid actors of the industry and never misses a chance of impressing her fans with her outstanding acting skills. By spreading her talent, the actor is currently in Europe shooting for her upcoming film Wish List with UK actor Jitendra Rai and is directed by Rahat Kazmi.

Hina Khan has not only been ruling the Television screens since her debut in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, but she has also become the Internet queen as she shares stunning pictures from her personal and professional upgrades. Hina Khan gained recognition when she appeared in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss and since then she has left no stone unturned to impress her fans with her alluring pictures on social media. The actor conquered many hearts by portraying the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay with Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan and is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Wish List.

The actor has taken a break from Ekta Kapoor’s show and did her debut in Cannes Film Festival 2019 dressed in a stunning silver gown. Post to which after a short vacation with her beau Rocky Jaiswal, the actor began with the shoot of her next film Wish List in Europe. Meanwhile, UK star Jitendra Rai will appear opposite Hina Khan in the film.

In an interview, the 31-year-old actor revealed that the film is a touching movie which delivers a strong message in the end. A source close to the makers revealed that the film Wish List narrates the story of a couple who later discovers that one of them is suffering from an untreatable disease so both of them realise to go on a trip and live each and every moment with each other.

In the film, Hina Khan will play the role of a workaholic girl who spreads happiness where ever she works. Hina Khan also revealed that the film captures issues and choices between the couple in an inspirational sense. Talking about her last short film, the actor launched the first poster of Lines at the Cannes Film Festival. In the film, Hina Khan will play the role of a Kashmiri Muslim girl.

Wish List is helmed by Rahat Kazmi, who is quite a known producer in the UK. The lead star Rai has also worked with the director earlier in film Band Radio.

