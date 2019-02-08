The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Hina Khan was recently spotted sizzling in a pink outfit for Dabboo Ratlani’s calendar launch party and was trolled mercilessly for the same. The actress had to face severe criticism for copying the international designer Bebe Rexa. And now, Her boyfriend rocky came to her rescue. Before Hina Khan, Television actor Divyanka Tripathi was trolled for accessorizing her ensemble with a copy of Sabyasachi belt.

A few days back Hina Khan was spotted donned in the same ensemble as the international designer Bebe Rexa and Canadian dancer-actor Nora Fatehi and was trolled mercilessly at the social media platform. Although the actress looked gorgeous in her sexy pink outfit, it made no difference to the trollers. Despite facing humongous antagonism, Hina sported a brave face.

However, her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal has now decided to step up and defend his lady love. Rocky took to the social media platform to educate the trolls in the most appropriate way. In a live video, Rocky stated that it takes efforts of the entire team in dressing up a celebrity by taking inspiration from international designers and it does not mean that they are copying them.

Just a few weeks before, people trolled Divyanka Tripathi for accessorizing her ensemble with a copy of Sabyasachi belt in oblivescence. However, the actress came up with a perfect response slamming the trolls.

Popular for her role in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kahlata hai as Akshara, the actress never ceases to rule the hearts of her fans with her performances. The former Bigg Boss contestant was last seen playing Kamolika in Kasauti Zindagi Kay. Reportedly the actress will be taking a break from the show to pursue her commitments to the film industry. This news seems to have broker the hearts of her fans to which the diva assured that she will be back as and when the show needs her and is not quitting it.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More