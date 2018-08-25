Bigg Boss 11 controversial queen Hina Khan has reportedly charged the highest amount for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Recently, Ekta Kapoor released a promo of the show featuring Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan. The actress has still not made any confirmation on bagging the show.

The television queen Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is a hot topic of Tellywood. After releasing the promo of the show, be it their star cast details or its premiere date, the show had been in limelight for various reasons. Now, the latest speculation is that Hina Khan is the highest paid actress on the show.

Reportedly, the actress who will essay the role of Komolikaa has charged Rs 2.25 lakh per episode.

Sources of a leading publication told that the amount Rs 2.25 lakh is lumpsum money which she had asked in the tell world. Since she would a comeback to the small screen after Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bigg Boss 11, therefore, the makers agreed to pay the amount.

Earlier, the role was played by Urvashi Dholakia.

Recently, Ekta Kapoor released a promo where the actors Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes are seen replicating the iconic scene played by Shweta Tiwari and Cezzane Khan.

Not revealing much on bagging the show, while speaking to a leading publication, the actor Hina Khan said that it was up to the makers to make the official announcement of the show. She said in positive that she had gone to meet Ekta and somehow people started to speculate. And it had come to a point where they even confirmed that she had been roped in for the show, whereas she was yet to sign. In the end, she added that let the makers make the final announcement.

Hina was last seen in Bigg Boss 11 and courted a lot of controversies for being blabbermouth in the house. After her exit from the show, she bagged the Most Stylish Award for the show.

Coming back to the latest buzz regarding her amount, isn’t it a huge amount?

