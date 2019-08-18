Television actress Hina Khan shares picture from her New York vacation, she is chilling with beau rocky and frequently posting her updates on her Instagram. Hina stuns in different looks. Here are some remarkable pictures from her New York gallery that will amaze you, see photos here.

The couple has snapped on the airport, Hina looks gorgeous in pink top and white salwar, however, Rocky carries a casual look with a black hoody, track pants, and T-shirt. In the picture, the couple seems ready to begin their vacations. The couple seems to pose to the camera by holding each other and giving a beautiful smile.

In one of the pictures Hina is looking hot, she is wearing neon crop with a band tied on her head, she seems surrounded by the shopping bags. Hina bagged the latest and best collection from the shopping centers of New York. In the same attire, she has been clicked while licking the ice-cream with full excitement. She captions that she is not going to share her ice-cream and the shopping is not that easy it is an art.

Hina captioned her another picture, she is a mess of gorgeous chaos, and you can see it in her eyes. Hina is looking endearing with a ponytail, and pout. It seems that the couple is on a coffee date in New York. After looking at these adorable photos, you will fall in love with her. The actor stuns in her photos, she shared a perfect blend of makeup picture with yellow eyeshades and indigo mascara. Her silver ear loops complimented her look.

Hina and rocky are sharing the relationship since they were working in the television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Rocky is the producer of the show. Hina Khan then saw in Kasautii Zindagi Kay season 2 roped in the role of Komolika. Reports say that she left the show as she is about to make her Bollywood debut.

