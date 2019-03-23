Hina Khan is among the highest paid actors of the Television industry and is now spreading her talent in Bollywood as well. The actor recently confirmed in an Interview that she will be appearing on the big screens in Vikram Bhatt's film. She also revealed that she will soon take a break from her show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Hina Khan is counted amongst the most hardworking actors of the industry. The hottie is best known for her stunning attires and always astonishes fans with her trendy attires and breathtaking looks. The Internet sensation has a massive fan following and keeps updating fans with her professional and personal updates. It seems that Bigg Boss proved to be a game changer in the life of the hottie as the show did wonders in the diva’s career. Hina Khan became the first runner-up of Bigg Boss in 2017 and always proves herself to be one of the leading ladies of the industry. Recently, the actor confirmed in an Interview that she will be working next in Vikram Bhatt’s film. Earlier to this, there were a lot of rumours about this and now the actor has confirmed regarding the news.

She further said that both of them had a long conversation regarding the film. She said that she loved the concept and the music in the film and revealed that the director is also much excited to make her a part of the project. On being asked about her serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, she said that she is not leaving the show but just taking a small break after March for her lined up movies. She was then asked about her replacement in the show, to which she replied and said that the makers can’t even think of replacing Hina in the show.

She further said that she has worked very hard for the role of Komolika as initially it was very difficult to get into the character. The makers are now working on the scripts so as to how they will carry the story forward without Hina Khan. The actor will be free after September and then there are chances that she might return back in the show.

She will begin the shooting for the film in June and not only this, but she also has an International film in her pocket for now. She said in the interview that she is not running after glamourous roles, she wants to act and experiment with new roles that challenge her internally. Hina Khan initially started with the daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and left the show after 7 years. Post to which she participated in Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi and became the runner up in both the shows.

