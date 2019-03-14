Hina Khan who is currently seen as essaying the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, broke the Internet and became the talk of the town after a video of Hina Khan trying to make chapati went viral on social media. In pink crop top with a denim skirt, Hina Khan flaunting her cooking techniques is too cute to watch!

Hina Khan video: Television beauty Hina Khan who is currently seen as essaying the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, made us all go gaga with her acting skills but wait! Have you ever seen Hina Khan cooking in the kitchen? Well, Hina Khan’s funny video in which she is trying to make a round chapati for her fans and the little judges of Kitchen champion show went viral on social media. The lady in the cute video which also features her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, best friend Priyank Sharma along with her mother and the host of the show Arjun Bijlani who named Hina Khan’s chapati as chaddi chapati.

In a pink coloured crop top with denim skirt, curly locks and on the point make-up, Hina Khan’s hilarious post shared by one of her fan page on the photo-sharing app, Instagram, garnered over 11,570 views within hours of its upload. Well, Hina Khan fans are eagerly waiting to see their fashion icon in the kitchen after watching the promo of upcoming Kitchen champion show episode. If you missed watching Hina Khan’s cooking video, take a sneak peek to it here:

On the work front, Hina Khan who was last seen as Akshara Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. She is currently seen as playing Star Plus’s sexy vampire, Komolika who wants Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma to star away from eachother.

