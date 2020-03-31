Television actor Hina Khan recently opened up about coronavirus lockdown and all the precautions she is taking staying at home. Further, she also discussed about Cannes 2020 getting postponed and her future projects.

Television star Hina Khan, who is among the most entertaining and loved actresses, has not just made her own name, she is the best example of a Television actress taking forward her talent on the big screens. From her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bigg Boss to now making her name in the International markets with her short films, Hina Khan is a perfect combination of beauty with brains.

Recently, while interacting with a media portal on a live chat, Hina Khan opened up about her concerns over coronavirus. She revealed that her family is locked for more than ten days and she hopes that this pandemic gets under control. She added that she is currently enjoying her time at home doing tasks which she normally can’t do. From sketching, exercising to helping her mom at home to making unique content through videos, Hina revealed that honestly there is a lot to do while sitting at home and sometimes she is short of time to schedule things.

Not just this, she revealed that she was also offered Naagin 4 but due to some reasons she couldn’t do that. Discussing her future projects she revealed that currently everything is under a pause button and will resume back after this outbreak. She added that Cannes 2020 has also been postponed where her short film Lines was scheduled to be released. She added that Smartphone will also be releasing soon after this outbreak.

Talking about meeting her beau Rocky Jaiswal, she opened up saying that both of them live very close so they smehow manage to meet after taking all the necessary precautions like sanitizing cars, seats, clothes, etc.

