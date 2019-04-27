Hina Khan debut film Lines to unveil at Cannes, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor to walk the red carpet: After making it massive with her character, Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, actor Hina Khan is now ready to try her luck with the big screens. Well, that is not all as the diva is all set to walk the red carpets at Cannes Film Festival 2019. The actor in an interview recently revealed that she will be taking part in the reputed film festival as the first look of her upcoming film Lines will be unveiled there. The film is directed by Hussain Khan in which Hina will play the role of an independent young woman in Kashmir.

The actor currently has 3 projects in her bag, one of them being Lines. Hina also revealed that she could not ever make it to any film festival due to her busy work schedule but she is finally happy as she is going to attend the first film festival of her life. 

Before taking a break from the small screens, Hina had revealed that she had to take the break following her film commitments. Well, it seems that the diva is juggling with multiple projects at a time. 

Talking about her debut at the film festival, the actor said that it is a great opportunity to fetch international attention. “It has a simple, heartwarming and hard-hitting story. It aims to communicate that most of us are fighting someone else’s battle without any reason, while our own families are left to suffer the consequences. Nazia’s (her character) life is every girl’s story,” said Hina during an interview to Bombay Times.

The actor is also working with Vikram Bhatt on an untitled project. The actor revealed that the two of them had spoken about the project multiple times and she is quite clear about what her director is expecting from her for the project. 

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 