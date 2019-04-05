On the work front, Hina Khan is currently shooting for her TRP show Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 and on the other hand, Disha Patani is currently prepping up for her next release Bharat where she will be seen opposite Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Take a look at her bikini photos inside.

Yeh Rishta Kya Khelta Hai fame Hina Khan who is currently the most beautiful villain of the television industry is known for raising temperatures with her hot bikini looks! Recently Hina Khan aka Komolika shared a series of pictures dressed in a black polka dot bikini and her 4.5 million fans can’t stop staring at her curvaceous and athletic body! On the other hand, Baaghi 2 star Disha Patani who is known for her Calvin Klein shoots has taken the internet by storm with her bikini photos. Dressed in a pink monokini Disha has paired off her look with kohled eyes, messy hair and nude lipstick.

Hina Khan who has contested in popular reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11 became a social media sensation after featuring in such reality shows and now has a fan following of more than 4.8 million followers on Instagram. On the other hand, Disha Patani who needs no introduction made her acting debut with Telugu language movie Loafer and her Bollywood debut with Ms. Dhoni: The Untold Story opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie was a blockbuster hit and made her a social media sensation in no time and now the diva holds a fan following of more than 20 million followers. One such video of Disha Patani which went viral a few days back is of her early days where she is introducing her young self and is looking for movies. Take a look:

Hina Khan has been honored with many awards among which she has bagged Best Actress Popular, Best Fresh Face female, Best Entertaining performance, Style Diva, Best Stylish TV personality, Best Actor in Negative Role, and Best Actor whereas Disha Paatani has been honored with Big Zee entertainest Award, Start Screen Award, Stardust award, Lux award, and International Indian Film Academy Award.

