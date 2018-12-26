Hina Khan photos: Television beauty Hina Khan once again sets the Internet on fire with her sizzling photos. The stunning lady who is known for as the fashion icon, made her fans go gaga with her chritsmas post on Instagram. The gorgeous diva who is currently seen as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, posted her sizzling photos for 4.1 million fans on photo-sharing app.

Hina Khan hot photos: Television beauty Hina Khan once again sets the Internet on fire with her sizzling photos. The stunning lady who is known for as the fashion icon, made her fans go gaga with her chritsmas post on Instagram. In a black netted brakette with a red coat, Hina Khan simply slayed her sassy Santa look. Earlier on December 24, the gorgeous beauty posted a sexy picture in the same outfit but the perfect treat was yet to come just like the desserts.

Her Christmas surprise turned out to be a perfect gift for her over 4.1 million fans who couldn’t keep calm and jam packed her comment section with praises and love. Not just that, the post garnered over 218k likes within hours of its upload. Be it her swag or mesmerising expressions, she is always up with something unique for her huge audience who love and adore her for everything she does. If you missed looking at the latest upload of Hina Khan, take a look at the series of pictures:

Hina Khan is currently seen as essaying the role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s icon daily soap, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Not just that, the stunning lady who rose to limelight after she participated in Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss, is also gearing up for her Bollywood debut film that will star legendary actor Farida Jalal. The gorgeous lady who was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi, is popularly known as Akshara Singhania.

