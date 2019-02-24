Television actor Hina Khan is among the top actors of the industry who masters the talent of spreading her talent on-screen. Recently, one of her fan pages shared a glamorous photo of the diva in a Bengali bridal look. Her big bindi and alluring maang tikka has garnered a lot of attention on social media, have a look at the picture–

Hina Khan is a stunner and there is no doubt upon this fact. The Internet sensation has a massive fan following and keeps updating her latest photos on social media. One of her fan pages uploaded her breathtaking picture dressed in a Bengali bridal style. She is looking stunning wearing a heavy maang tika and heavy choker set. Her stylish eyeliner and a big bindi is making her look like a typical Bengali girl. Currently, the actor is winning hearts with the role of Komolika in the daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay with costar Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan. The show is among the favourite list of her fans and tops the TRP charts.

The allrounder actor also appeared in the show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 in the year 2017 and became a runner up. The only show which proved to be the turning point of the actor’s life was Bigg Boss season 11 with Sapna Chaudhary and Priyank Sharma. The hottie also featured in the musical show Bhasoodi in the year 2018 which has till now garnered 38 million followers on video-sharing platform YouTube. The hardworking actor first appeared on the screens with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata in the year 2009 and from that serial she gained recognition. Sometime back, there were speculations that Hina Khan is leaving the show but the hottie cleared everything saying that she will take a small temporary break from the show.

