Television queen Hina Khan is once again winning hearts after she posted her Eid outfit on Instagram on the occasion of Eid celebrations. The diva, who is a as television’s star earlier said a picture of her abs, which gained much attention on social media. The beautiful attire she wore on Eid al-Adah celebrations, looks quite different from her usual attire. She is wearing a big golden jhumkas.

Not too many people know that she hails from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir

Famous Tv actor and Bigg Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan is killing the internet with her latest Eid Al-Adah outfit, the beautiful outfit was shared by the stunning actor on her Instagram account. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor was seen wearing golden and green salwar kameez. The beautiful attire she wore on Eid al-Adah celebrations, looks quite different from her usual attire. She is wearing a big golden jhumkas.

The gorgeous actor played the role of Akshara in a famous TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for nearly 8 years. Recently she was in news for her pictures in which he flaunted her abs, the pictures gained massive attention on social media.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan gets trolled for posting hot gym photos on Instagram

Through the actor is popular, less is known about her personal life. Not too many people know that she hails from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. She completed her Master of Business Administration (MBA) in 2009 at the CCA School of Management, Gurgaon, Delhi.

She became a part of the Bigg Boss 11 as a celebrity contestant. She became the first runner-up of the show. The sizzling actor gained the tittle of Sher Khan in Bigg Boss 11. Interestingly, She was also named the Most Favorite Actor of 2017 by Biz Asia.

Eid Mubarak 🤲 Outfit @ashishandshefaliofficial A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Aug 21, 2018 at 7:05pm PDT

ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kayy 2: Erica Fernandes’s first look as Prerna raises excitement among fans

❤️ A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jul 28, 2018 at 11:31am PDT

ALSO READ: Confirmed! Parth Samthaan to play Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, see photos

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More