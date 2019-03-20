As Holi 2019 is around the corner, Hina Khan and the entire team of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 was seen celebrating the auspicious festival of colours on the sets of KZK. Well, the most interesting part of the video was to watch Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes play Holi with red colour.

Hina Khan Instagram video: The fashion icon of Indian telly world, was seen celebrating the auspicious festival of colours, Holi, with the entire team of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The gorgeous diva who barely misses an opportunity of making her fan following go gaga with her sexy pictures in dresses and adorable videos with friends was seen in a totally different avatar in the videos which were shared by her via Instagram story. Running after the crew members of her show, Hina Khan simply made us recall our good old childhood days when Holi was almost every child’s favourite festival.

The interesting part of her video was that Erica Fernandes in a white coloured saree was seen following her with a green coloured powder in her hand just to wish Hina Khan a very happy Holi. Though Khan who is seen as essaying the role of Komolika in the show could not play Holi with Erica Fernandes due to her continuation of the episode, Fernandes who plays the role of Komolika’s sautan aka Prerna Sharma Basu, made sure Hina Khan had green colour teeka on her forehead which was cute as well as a sweet gesture. Hina Khan too applied a teeka on Fernandes’s forehead.

In the meanwhile, take a look at the upcoming episode promo of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 which will some unknown secrets of Prerna Sharma Basu. In the episode teaser, Prerna is seen informing Anurag Basu played by Parth Samthaan, that she is expecting his child. Well, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 promo which was released just two days ago, has garnered over 2 million views on YouTube. Watch, here:

Coming back to the hilarious video of Hina Khan getting coloured by her co-stars of the show that airs on Star Plus on weekdays, is a must watch! Hina Khan’s fan page on Instagram with a handle name, hina_khan.fc, took to the account to share her videos which will give you pre-Holi celebration goals.

On the work front, Hina Khan will soon quit Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan starrer Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 to complete shooting for her Bollywood debut movie which will also star legendary actress, Farida Jalal.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More