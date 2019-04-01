From Hina Khan to Erica Fernandes, here are top 5 telly stars to amaze you with their super hot bikini avatars. These ladies can slay any outfit with utmost ease and this time too, there are here to leave you spellbound. Nia Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Erica Fernandes, Shivangi Joshi are sure to melt your heart as they pose like real water babies in these stunning stills.

Television has glammed-up a lot for in these passing decades. The divas who carried a household name were afraid to dress their own way as to not affect their image in the audience. But now, the time is changing and the actors have freed themselves from the barriers. They dress however they want and wear whatever they want. Be it a saree or a bikini, some of the telly beauties have rocked all the attires. Slaying it every time, these starlets give fashion inspiration to their fans. The Instagram timelines of these television actors are always flooded with hot and happening photos.

This time too, as we dug into their stunning Instagram profiles, we found some of the astonishing bikini clicks. These actors carry every outfit with utmost grace and glam but it is not easy to slay in a bikini always. Well, in that case too, our telly beauties have mastered the skill. Popular actors like Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna, Erica Fernandes, Shivangi Joshi and Nia Sharma have given us some of the best bikini moments. Posing like a pro, the ladies took the internet by a storm when they shot in a bold two-piece. They have been fluttering hearts all over with these spectacular bikini stills.

Starting from Erica Fernandes! The diva looked fabulous in flipped her wet hair in a sexy white bikini! Take a look!

Second comes our Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi. The actor looked super-hot as she got captured beautifully in water. Donning a blue bikini, Shivangi Joshi took our hearts away!

Who can forget Nia Sharma when it comes to styling and hotness? Raising the heat yet again, Nia Sharma took the internet by a storm as she posed in a red-hot bikini. Take a look!

Known for her fashionable outfits, Hina Khan ranks in this list too! The hottest villain in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hina Khan melted hearts as she was shot in a floral bikini, enjoying in water!

Last but not least, Karishma Tanna’s playful poses in a sexy bikini proves that she is no less than a water-baby! Take a look:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More