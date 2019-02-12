Hina Khan is among the most followed actors of the industry who has recently created a buzz on the Internet with her shoot photos. In the pictures, she is looking graceful dressed in various traditional attires. Starting from maang tika to her floral print lehenga, the hottie manages to carry every outfit with utmost grace and glamour. Here are some photos from the shoot that cannot be missed, have a look

There is no single doubt that Hina Khan is one of the recent fashionistas of the Television world. The actor masters the talent of taking her style game on to a different level with her preferential choices of attires and pretty looks. After appearing in Bigg Boss, the actor rose to fame and transformed her image from a bahu to a hot diva. The actor has a huge fan base and keeps updating them with her photos and videos. Currently, the actor is in Delhi for a shoot and has uploaded some classic pictures in different looks. In the photos, she is looking flamboyant dressed in various ethnic outfits. Starting from being a bride to a princess, the actor rocks in all attires.

Currently, the actor is conquering hearts of many for portraying the role of Komolika in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Recently, it was also rumored that the actor is leaving the show, but it is not so, Hina Khan cleared it saying that she will be taking a temporary break as she is up for her scheduled movies. Hina is counted among the most stylish actors of the industry and is also no less in flourishing herself on-screen with her talent and skill. She has worked in various genres and also appeared in the music video Bhasoodi in the year 2018 which has currently garnered 38 million views on video-streaming plaform–YouTube.

Have a look at her photoshoot:

