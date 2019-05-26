Hina Khan, who is best known for her fashion game, was recently spotted roaming in the streets of Milan dressed in an off-shoulder pink jumpsuit. With subtle makeup and stylish sunglasses, the actor sizzled the Internet with her looks. Take a look at her latest pictures:

Actor Hina Khan masters the talent of creating a buzz with her stylish attires and alluring looks. Starting from her on-screen looks to her social media clicks, the actor is best known for her fashion game and gives major fashion goals to her fans with her sartorial choices of clothes. The actor commenced her acting career by appearing in daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and today she is known globally due to her hard work and talent. The actor, who recently did her Cannes debut and sizzled the international markets with her stunning grey attire, has always made sure to top the charts for fashion.

Post to her French Riviera trip, the actor is currently in Milan with her beau Rocky Jaiswal and is doing what she does the best, flaunting her looks. In the latest pictures, Hina Khan is looking like a princess roaming around the streets of Milan in a pink off-shoulder dress. Flaunting her Victoria secret accessories, the actor has conquered many hearts on social media with her looks. Further, she has opted for stylish sunglasses with a pair of earrings which is making her look more ravishing.

Recently, the actor made her debut at 72nd Cannes Film Festival and launched the first look of her first short film Lines which is based on Kargil War of 1999. In the film, Hina Khan will play the role of a Muslim girl who falls in love with a person.

Check out the first poster of the short film:

Some days back, the actor wrapped her schedule from the top-rated show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In the show, the actor appeared in a negative lead role of Komolika with her costars Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthan. Currently, she has taken a break and will soon appear on big screens in Vikram Bhatt’s film.

Recently, the actor also appeared in a music video with her friend Priyank Sharma titled Ranjhanaa. The actor garnered limelight when she appeared in Bigg Boss and became the first runner up in the show. Bigg Boss proved as a game changer in the actor’s life as she started receiving many offers post the show.

