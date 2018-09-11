Popularly known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TV actor Hina Khan has once again left all her fans awestruck with her flawless fashion sense. Hina has shared several photographs on her Instagram from London. And, this time too, Hina's photographs have taken the internet by storm.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan is enjoying her vacations in London and the latest photographs on Instagram are proof. Sharing several photos on her official handle, she has left all her fans in awe of her spellbound beauty. She captioned the photos as everything happened for a reason and it was mandatory to go someplace a year which one had never been before, so much of learning, so much of knowledge and she enjoyed by doing it. Once again, Hina’s Khan’s London photographs have taken the internet by storm. Within 9 hours, these photographs received 110,835 likes and the fans can’t get enough of her lovely photographs.

In the photographs, she has donned a green outfit with black coloured boots and a trench coat. To team up her outfit, she opted for a white belt and black shades.

She looks gorgeous in these latest photographs as she poses for the shutterbugs. We are simply smitten with these photos, and can’t take our eyes off.

Take a look at her various other London photographs.

After quitting a daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlaata Hai, Hina Khan ditched her ‘sanskaari’ avatar and chose to westernize her completely. Her western styled photo shoots, have become the hot scoop of tinsel town. The fans are also constantly praising and loving the actor’s flawless fashion sense.

Hina Khan courted a controversy last year for her antics in Bigg Boss season 11. She was also trolled for being blabber mouth throughout the season.

Hina became popular for her show of Star Plus’ titled Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, she appeared in two reality shows, Bigg Boss 11 and Khatron Ke Khiladi. Hina Khan also received The Most Stylish Award for her wardrobe choice.

