Hina Khan is among the most talented actors who miss no chance of creating a buzz with her stunning photos on social media and her phenomenal acting on-screens. Recently, her first look as a blind girl from her film Country Of Blind revealed. Have a look–

Rather it is flaunting her own style or mastering the screens with talent, no doubt Hina Khan is among the allrounders of the industry. In just a small-time span, the actor has carved herself a niche and is currently among the most celebrated actors who believe in enjoying her life to the fullest. Currently, the actor is on cloud 9 as she is all set for her debut in an Indo-Hollywood film.

The film is in the title– The Country Of The Blind based on a book by author HG Wells with the same title. Recently, the actor’s first look as a blind girl from the film has released and is making rounds on the Internet. In the picture, Hina Khan can be seen lost in her own dreams and thoughts. With green lenses, apt makeup and soft curls, Hina Khan is looking pretty.

In the film, Hina Khan will play the role of a visually impaired girl who is also blind. To understand the role better and get into the skin of the character, Hina Khan also took workshops in a blind school. Currently, Hina Khan is much excited for her film and revealed that rather than featuring in commercial films, currently, she wants to feature in films which give her an opportunity to showcase her talent.

Take a look at Hina Khan’s first look

Hina Khan further said that though eyes are the window for humans to see the entire world, she believes that when God takes something important from you, he also grants you with something special. The film Country of Blind is shot in English and Hindi and will showcase Hina Khan in a never-seen-before look.

The film will first release in the USA and then India and will be bankrolled by Rahat Kazmi Films and Tariq Khan Production with co-producers Turn Key Films and Hiro’s Faar Better Films. On the work front, the fashionista Hina Khan will be also seen in Lines in the role of Nazia. Not just this, Hina Khan is also shooting for her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt.

