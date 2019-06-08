Hina Khan Fitness, Workout, Training, Diet Schedule and Figure measurements: Television sensation Hina Khan is one if the sexiest Hindi television actresses all thanks to her sexy figure and hot curvy body which is to die for! She does regular workout to stay healthy and fit which reflects in her toned body.

Hina Khan Fitness, Workout, Training, Diet Schedule and Figure measurements: Television diva and social media sensation Hina Khan who is popularly known for her work in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as Komolika is undeniably one of the topmost small screen actresses. The diva has surely achieved a lot in a span of just a few years be it making her Bollywood debut with Lines or featuring in the music video and this year Hina Khan achieved new heights by walking down the red carpet at Cannes 2019.

Hina Khan has come a long way from being the perfect Indian bahu to the fashion icon and fitness diva! She started her acting career with TRP ruling show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara and then rose to fame with Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11. The Diva has worked very hard physically and mentally to reach such heights, so here are the secrets to her fit and lean body!

Hina Khan Fitness

Daily soap opera star, model and Bigg Boss 11 first runner up, Hina Khan is known for setting the internet on fire with her sexy photos. Currently, she is working in Ekta Kapoor’s TRP ruling serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as Komolika. With her busy schedule, how does she manage to stay fit and look sexy? Here are some interesting details about her fitness regime.

1. Swimming

The best way to lose weight and have a full body workout is swimming. Hina Khan loves to swim because it keeps your heart rate up and helps to de-stress your body. It builds endurance, muscle strength and cardiovascular exercise. Take a look at some of her photos and videos.

2. Skipping

Komolika fame Hina Khan loves to do skipping. According to her Skipping is beneficial for every woman in weight loss, and when we skip rope the entire body muscles get stimulated and helps in reducing belly fat.

3.Yoga

The actress practices yoga sincerely and passionately. She believes that yoga is the best way to keep body and mind fit. Apart from skipping and swimming the diva love to practices yoga to keep her body lean, slim and fit. The actor practices various asanas like-

Surya Namaskar, Power Yoga, Parvatsna, Bhujangasana, and Virbhadra.

Watch Video:

Hina Khan Workout

Hina Khan is very serious about her fitness regime and leaves no chance of hitting the gym and doesn’t skip her workout routine. Starting from doing somersaults, steps ups, leg raise to doing planks, the actor leaves no chance of challenging herself and performing tasks which are nearly impossible with her Lifestyle coach Vikas Dogra. Her workout also includes TRX -exercises for building core, strength, balance and power.

In order to tone her gluteal muscles, she also practices knee squats that improves the shape of her lower back and hips. Moreover, her abs are proof of her intense workout and inner strength. Many times, Hina Khan is also spotted doing Resistance training which is used for the contraction of muscles to help build the strength and make your muscles strong. Moreover, with resistance training, one can also improve the joint junctions, tendon, ligament strength and bone density. Thrice a week, the actor also performs weight training which includes: Pushups, bench press, overhead press, push press, bent over row, pullup and many more.

Hina Khan Training

Hina Khan is a big-time fitness freak. Don’t believe the writer, visit her official Instagram profile and inspire yourself to hit the gym asap. Time and again, Television’s then favourite bahu and now, the most-loved antagonist has mentioned her love fitness. The actor loves working out and the way she hit it hard at the gym will make you sweat. Recently, the actor walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival looking all gorgeous and stunning. After landing in India, the actor shared that she missed her workout session and was seen hitting the gym with intense exercise sessions.

Hina has revealed in many interviews and Instagram stories that she loves to workout and she missed her routine in Paris. Here is an assortment of Hina Khan’s workout videos that the diva had shared on her social media handle. Just take a look at her flashboard abs to inspire yourself.

Hina Khan Diet Schedule

Hina Khan believes that along with proper exercise, portion control is also very important. In order to make your core and body fit, properly balanced diet is very important, Hina Khan believes that one should eat everything in order to maintain the nutrition requirement of the body. The right food with proper intake of fluids is the most important thing which Hina Khan purely beleives in. Hina Khan drinks 12 glasses a day to keep her skin glowing as well as to keep herself hydrated. Hina Khan also eats a bowl of curd which helped her detoxify the inner system. She also includes Amla, egg, apple and coconut water in her diet sometimes.

Morning: Warm glass of water with lime and honey Breakfast: A glass of milk with oats and some fruits Lunch: Hina Khan prefers having a glass of vegetable juice with a bowl of dal with chapattis Evening: In the evening she also prefers having some nuts, with soup or banana shake Dinner: Hina Khan believes in early dinners and includes chicken with boiled rice or fish

Hina Khan Figure measurements

In the past few years, Hina Khan has emerged as this strong confident woman inspiring a million women across the world. With her hard-work, Hina finally succeeded in finding her niche in the industry. She is now among one of the most famous actors on the silver screen and now she has made her debut in the Bollywood with Lines. Apart from that, her physical transformation has also been an inspiration for most of the young women out there. The actor hits the gym like a pro and has set some goals for all the other fitness lovers out there. She has proved that everything is possible if you put your 100% in something, be it your career or your appearance. Here are Hina Khan’s figure measurements:

Height – 5 ft 4 inches

Weight –55 Kg

Eyes – dark Brown

Figure – 34-28-34

Bra size – 34B

Waist size – 26 inches

Hip size – 35 inches

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App