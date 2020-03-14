Hina Khan: One of the most loved bahu, Hina Khan knows the right way to catch everyone's gaze. Earlier today she shared a post where she can be seen flaunting her bedazzled look, by wearing blue eyeliner. Check out the photo here.

Hina Khan: One of the most versatile actresses and ultimate diva Hina Khan is known for her ace style sense and her regal outfits. Earlier today the diva shared a post, where she can be seen flaunting her blue eyeliner and rimmed eyes, indeed her bedazzled make up is just perfect for your ‘Har Pal’ fashion.

In the post, the stunner was donning a floral printed off-shoulder dress and completed her look by tying a high ponytail. ( By tying a high ponytail, it gives you a clean look and your facial features will be more enhanced) No doubt she once again proved that she has an unbeatable fashion sense, which makes her stand out from the crowd.

Talking about Hina’s work front, she currently riding high as she has various big-budget projects in her kitty. For the year 2020, she has a booked working schedule with films and web series, the diva will be starring in these films, Lines, Soulmate, Wish List and The Country of Blind. She will also be part of Damaged 2 web series in a lead role. For the film Hacked, the diva was highly lauded for her stellar performance in Vikram Bhatt’s direction.

Being an avid social media user, the beautiful lass shares each possible moment of her life, more than 7.2 million people follow her on Instagram with that she is also counted as one of the most influential personality. Meanwhile, she was seen spreading awareness related to coronavirus and urged her fans to stay safe.

